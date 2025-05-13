Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 13) defines India's 'Laxman Rekha' against terrorism as he addressed the nation from Punjab's Adampur Airbase.

In his second address after India's 'Operation Sindoor' against 9 terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, Modi said, "India's 'Laxman Rekha' against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply - a solid reply. We saw this during the surgical strike, and during the air strike. Now, Operation Sindoor is India's new normal."

"India's new normal. Like I said yesterday, India has decided on three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give a reply in our way, on our condition, on our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see terror-supporting governments and terror masterminds as separate entities. The world too is going ahead by understanding India's new form, its new system," PM Modi added.

Ahead of his speech, PM Modi interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

In a big message to Pakistan, India's surface-to-air missile S-400 were seen in the background as PM Modi is greeted by the members of the Armed Forces at the airbase.