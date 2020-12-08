PM Modi speaks to Qatar's Sheikh Tamim; discuss investment & energy security

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Qatar's Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday over the phone as the two leaders discussed cooperation between both countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security.

Both leaders decided to set up special a task force to further facilitate investments by the Qatar Investment Authority(QIA) into India and explore Qatari investments in the energy value-chain in India.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) manages over $300 billion worth of sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA reportedly manages over $300 billion worth of sovereign wealth funds globally.

Sheikh Tamim also conveyed the country's appreciation for the Indian community which participates in Qatar's annual National Day celebrations.

The strengthing of India and Qatar ties comes amid reports that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt which had cut ties with Qatar in June 2017 would likely be restoring ties once again, reports said.

The Gulf states had closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft and sealed their borders three years ago. Saudi Arabia's closure of its airspace to Qatar Airways had forced it to fly over Iran.

