'Strong support from President Trump': Saudi Arabia says final agreement with Qatar 'within reach'

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has indicated that dispute between Gulf countries and Qatar could end after "significant progress in the last few days".

The Saudi foreign minister said the peace moves have been possible due to "strong support from President Trump".

United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt had imposed large scale embargo against Qatar three years ago accusing the country of terrorism which it denies.

"We hope this progress can lead to a final agreement which looks within reach and I can say I am somewhat optimistic that we are close to finalising an agreement between all the nations in the dispute," Prince Faisal said.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries had closed its airspace to Qatar's planes and sealed borders while imposing sanctions against the country. Prince Faisal said the border talks were continuing as the Gulf countries look to resolve the dispute.

Qatar Airways aircraft fly over Iran which is Saudi Arabia's arch-rival in the region. US national security advisor Robert O'Brien had said last month that allowing Qatar planes to fly over Saudi Arabia through an "air bridge" was a priority of the outgoing Trump administration.

The peace overtures were started by Jared Kushner, President's Trump's son-in-law who is also his adviser and his team who met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to try to persuade Gulf Cooperation Council countries to end the blockade of Qatar amid US calls to push for Saudi Arabia and Qatar to normalise ties.