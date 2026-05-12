/PM Modi’s WFH advisory: How IT companies and industry leaders are responding

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a revival of work-from-home practices and reduced non-essential travel amid rising tensions in West Asia, major Indian companies and industry leaders said they are assessing their work policies while balancing employee safety and business continuity.

According to executives across multiple sectors, companies are closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation and may expand remote working options and scale down domestic as well as international travel in the coming days. Firms from the consulting, manufacturing and financial services sectors told ET that contingency measures are being reviewed as concerns grow over possible disruptions to fuel prices and supply chains.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The announcement is being evaluated, and will be addressed suitably, keeping people, business and client commitments in mind,” a spokesperson for KPMG said. The firm already follows a hybrid working policy. Other major companies, including Deloitte, EY, RPG Group, Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz India, said their existing hybrid work models would continue for now, according to company spokespersons.

The developments follow Modi’s appeal urging citizens and businesses to adopt certain practices that became common during the Covid-19 pandemic, including work from home arrangements, virtual meetings and limiting unnecessary travel. The Prime Minister linked the appeal to concerns over India’s energy security and the pressure on imported petroleum products amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

“We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again,” Modi said, while stressing the need to reduce fuel consumption and dependence on imported energy.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also backed the appeal, advocating greater use of public transport to conserve petrol and diesel. “The PM appealed on petrol and diesel. This is in the nation’s interest. We should use public transport,” Gadkari said.

Among the key points highlighted by Modi was a push for offices and businesses to encourage remote work wherever possible and replace unnecessary in-person meetings with online conferences. He also urged citizens to reduce unnecessary vehicle usage and rely more on metro services, buses and shared transport systems, particularly in metro-connected cities.