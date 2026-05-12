/‘Trust in system at stake’: NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 amid leak claims. Details inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (May 12) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026, or NEET-UG 2026, following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities, and announced that the examination would be conducted again on dates to be notified separately. The Union Government has also ordered a comprehensive inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegations surrounding the examination process.

In a statement posted on X, the National Testing Agency said the decision was taken to preserve transparency and maintain public trust in the national examination system. "On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said.

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The agency added that the findings and inputs received from investigative agencies established that the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand". According to the NTA, fresh dates for the re-conducted examination, along with details regarding re-issued admit cards, will be announced through official channels in the coming days.

The agency also confirmed that the matter has been formally referred to the CBI for a detailed probe into allegations linked to the examination. "NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," the statement said. Calling the move necessary in the interest of students, the agency said the decision recognised "the trust on which the national examination system rests".

The NTA urged candidates, parents and stakeholders to rely only on official communications regarding the revised schedule and warned against misinformation. It also clarified that registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates in the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the fresh examination.