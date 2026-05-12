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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates International Nurses’ Day with surprise visit to LNJP hospital

Navashree Nandini
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 12, 2026, 14:18 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 14:19 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates International Nurses’ Day with surprise visit to LNJP hospital

’Surprise Visit’ of Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta to LNJP Hospital, interacts with Nursing Community Photograph: (X)

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s ‘surprise visit’ to LNJP Hospital became a heartfelt tribute to the dedication on International Nurses Day

On International Nurses Day, Delhi salutes the extraordinary nurses who stand beside patients with compassion, courage and care in their most difficult moments.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s ‘surprise visit’ to LNJP Hospital became a heartfelt tribute to the dedication and humanity of the nursing community, whose service brings comfort, confidence and hope to countless families every day.

The Delhi Government remains committed to strengthening and empowering the nursing community through historic reforms, including a major enhancement in stipends for nursing interns and continued support for healthcare professionals.

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