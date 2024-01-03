PM Modi praised Swati Mishra's mesmerising 'Ram Aayenge' devotional song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for the beautiful devotional song “Ram Aayenge” (Lord Ram will arrive) sung by Swati Mishra, a famed Bhojpuri singer. It came at a time when we are days away from the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Janmbhoomi temple on January 22.

PM Modi shared the soulful devotional song on his official X account and said,” the devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lalla is mesmerising.” श्री राम लला के स्वागत में स्वाति मिश्रा जी का भक्ति से भरा यह भजन मंत्रमुग्ध करने वाला है…#ShriRamBhajanhttps://t.co/g2u1RhPpqO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2024 × The famous spiritual song “Ram Aayenge” was released by Mishra in October 2023 on her YouTube channel. The song soon became a hit among Lord Ram devotees and garnered over 40 million views since its release. The song is close to the hearts of all Lord Ram devotees for its soulful lyrics.

PM Modi to attend consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple

PM Modi is all set to attend the pran-pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya later this month. He shared the news of the invitation on his X account.

“Today is a day full of emotions. Recently the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram temple”, wrote PM Modi. जय सियाराम!



आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है।



मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023 × Meanwhile, the Vedic rituals for the ceremony will begin on January 16. A priest from the holy city of Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony.

During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha griha) of the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya and thereafter it will open its gates for devotees.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been reportedly sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians. Several devotees are also expected to arrive at Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. To accommodate them, several tent cities are developed near the temple.

The foundation stone for the Ram temple was laid by PM Modi on 5 August 2020 in Ayodhya. As per Hindu texts, Ayodhya is known as the birthplace of the Lord Rama and is also regarded as the first of the seven most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus.