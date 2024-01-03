Picture worth a million words! Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu's tiger reserve

A heartwarming picture of an elephant and its calf is winning hearts on the internet. The picture shows little baby elephant napping calmly with the mother elephant. The picture was shared by Supriya Sahu IAS, the state Environment and Forest Secretary on X.

The four-five-month-old calf was separated from its herd at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on 30 December 2023 and has since looking for its mother desperately. The baby calf was finally reunited with the herd and the mother later in the day. After the mother-baby duo reunited, they were found taking their afternoon nap cosily.

''When a picture is worth a million words, the rescued baby elephant after uniting with the mother takes an afternoon nap in her mother's comforting arms before moving again with the big herd. Picture taken by Forest field staff somewhere in Anamalai Tiger reserve who are keeping a watch to ensure their safety,'' Ms Sahu wrote while sharing the picture. When a picture is worth a million words ❤️ the rescued baby elephant after uniting with the mother takes an afternoon nap in her mother's comforting arms before moving again with the big herd. Picture taken by Forest field staff somewhere in Anamalai Tiger reserve who are keeping… https://t.co/EedfkKjLHj pic.twitter.com/ttqafSudyM — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 2, 2024 × Photo of baby elephant reunited with mother wins netizen’s heart

The elephant calf, which is around four to five months old, was separated from its herd last year on December 30. The calf was seen wandering alone by the forest officials. A dedicated search party was soon deployed to locate the missing herd and to reunite the calf with them.

The herd was found around 3 km away with the help of drones. The calf was then taken safely to the location and was washed and applied with mud to remove any human traces. The joyous reunion took place as soon as the calf was released close to the herd and eventually found its mother.

Chief Conservator of Forests Ramasubramanian and officials Bhargava Teja and Manikantan played a pivotal role in the successful operation.

Supriya Sahu IAS shared the heartening story on her official X account with captured videos and pictures from the operation and they soon caught the attention of netizens. The year ends on a heartwarming note for us at TN Forest Department, as our Foresters united a lost baby elephant with her mother and the herd after rescue in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve at Pollachi. The little calf was found searching for the mother when field teams spotted her.… pic.twitter.com/D44UX6FaGl — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 30, 2023 × One user wrote, ''A baby elephant sleeping peacefully with its mother - a heartwarming reminder of the gentle, strong bond in the animal kingdom.''

Another commented, ''Credit to every TN forest department staff and volunteers who managed to reunite this calf with its mother. This picture is something that they will carry for generations. What a noble deed they have accomplished.''

The picture was also reposted by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group and he rightly said, “What an amazing photograph. What a brilliant and emotional final shot this could be of your documentary. ”