WATCH | Zomato delivery guy evades adversity, gets on a horse to deliver food amid truckers strike

The phrase "desperate times call for desperate measures" played itself out in Hyderabad city in the Indian state of Telangana when many regions across the country were hit by a fuel crisis, leaving long queues outside the petrol pumps.

A delivery agent from Zomato food delivery company found a way out when he had an order to deliver and a customer waiting for it. The agent found himself stuck due to fuel shortage and vehicles flooding the fuel stations in a bid to refill their tanks.

In a perfect example of turning the situation to one's favour, the Zomato agent resorted to a way that is not only extremely rare but also too unique to believe. The agent rode on horseback to ensure that the customer got the food package on time.

This came as many truckers had been holding protests to mark their opposition against the new provisions on hit-and-run cases.

The incident took place close to the Imperial Hotel in Hyderabad's Chanchalguda neighbourhood. The delivery person was seen riding the horse with sheer perfection as other vehicles passed him by in business as usual.

The video of the delivery person, who is seen wearing the company's red t-shirt with its logo on it has gone viral on social media platforms. The sight of the Zomato person was strange yet intriguing for many who were seen slowing down their vehicles and taking a look at the agent with his horse.

Netizens react

Ever since the video went viral on social media platforms, reactions have been pouring in. Initially, the video was posted by a user on X social media platform. The caption in the post read - “#Zomato Delivery Agent Drops Order In #Hyderabad On A Horse. Reason: Fuel Shortage.”

Many on the microblogging site could find this relatable as the shortage of fuel posed a big challenge for many in conducting their day-to-day business.

One of the users wrote, “Amidst the shortage of petrol and diesel, a video has surfaced from Hyderabad, Telangana. Due to petrol, the food delivery boy left his bike and went out to deliver on a horse." #Hyderabadi Bolde Kuch bhi Kardete 😅

Due To Closure of #PetrolPumps in Hyderabad, A Zomato Delivery boy came out to deliver food on horse at #Chanchalgudaa near to imperial hotel.#Hyderabad #ZomatoMan #DeliversOnHorse#TruckDriversProtest pic.twitter.com/UUABgUPYc1 — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) January 2, 2024 × Another user wrote, “Oh, what a relief !! Who needs fuel anyway when you have horseback delivery."

President of All India Motor Transport Congress Amrit Lal Madan said that the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has put a hold on the new hit-and-run law passed under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the old Indian Penal Code (IPC).