Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (Jan 13) to inaugurate the Z-Morh or Sonamarg tunnel. The all-weather tunnel will enhance the connectivity to the Sonamarg region and help in boosting tourism in the region.

The inauguration event was also attended by Union Minister of Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, MoS (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg today.



CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present.



(Source: DD/ANI)#KashmirOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/GF7rwZaVn1 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

After inaugurating the newly constructed tunnel, which bypasses avalanche-prone sections of the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway, PM Modi inspected the tunnel, while learning about the construction work and its route map.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the officials and workers, who worked hard to complete the construction of the milestone in harsh conditions amid cold and appreciated their contribution.

PM Modi also addressed the public in Sonamarg, who braved the freezing weather to witness the opening of the new route and hear him speak.

'An engineering marvel'

The 12-kilometre-long tunnel project was constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,700 crore ($312 million), which comprises the 6.4-kilometre Sonamarg main tunnel, an egress tunnel and approach roads.

Built over 8,650 feet above sea level, the new route will improve the connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh. The tunnel ensures all-weather access to the strategically critical Ladakh region, close to the China border, bypassing the landslides and avalanche-prone routes.

The newly constructed tunnel will also boost winter tourism, adventure sports and local livelihoods throughout the year in the Sonamarg region. Moreover, it will also benefit defence logistics and boost economic growth and social-cultural integration in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The project started in May 2015 and was completed in 2024, with a soft opening in February last year.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) called the two-lane road tunnel project “an engineering marvel.”

“The Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir is a game-changer for the region, offering more than just a connection between Gagangir and Sonamarg. This engineering marvel is poised to unlock the full potential of the region's trade and tourism sectors,” NHIDCL said in an X post.

