/PM Modi hails new heights in India-France ties, says 'Swaminarayan Temple in Paris will strengthen cultural bonds'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India-France relations have entered a new phase, with the two countries strengthening their strategic partnership across technology, artificial intelligence, defence, space and climate action.

Addressing the virtual inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple in Paris, Modi said the new temple could become a lasting symbol of cooperation and shared opportunities between India and France.

"In recent years, relations between India and France have reached new heights. Together with my friend, President Emmanuel Macron, both nations are building a Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said. The prime minister highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation and noted that 2026 is being celebrated as the India-France Year of Innovation. "We are also celebrating 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation. This strategic partnership is particularly special because it rests on the solid foundation of our long-standing cultural and political ties," he said.

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Modi also pointed to increasing discussions around joint ventures between Indian and French companies, describing them as another area of opportunity in the bilateral relationship. He recalled the historical links between the two nations, including the contribution and sacrifice of Indian soldiers in France during times of conflict. "Language enthusiasts also know the pivotal role French scholars played in popularising Sanskrit. Romain Rolland's writings on Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda brought our societies closer," he said.

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The prime minister further highlighted the spiritual and cultural connections that have developed between India and France over the decades. He referred to the journey of 'The Mother' from Paris to the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry, saying it has inspired generations of seekers in both countries. He also recalled Srila Prabhupada Swami's visit to France and the role of ISKCON in strengthening spiritual links between India and the French people.

Modi said yoga has emerged as another important bridge between the two societies, with its popularity in France reflected by celebrations and images from iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower on International Yoga Day. The newly inaugurated temple, he said, represents another important chapter in India's cultural engagement with France. "Today, yoga has also become a bridge for people-to-people connections between our nations. Images from the Eiffel Tower on International Yoga Day reflect yoga's immense popularity in France," he said.

PM Modi described the BAPS Swaminarayan temple as a project that combines Indian craftsmanship with French engineering. "Many of its stones were carved in India, blending India's ancient craftsmanship with modern engineering here in France," he said. He said the temple's construction reflects the possibilities created when India's traditional knowledge and craftsmanship come together with modern expertise in France.

Modi expressed confidence that the values associated with Indian culture and spirituality would reach audiences beyond France and benefit communities across Europe. He also said he hoped to visit the temple personally in the future whenever his schedule allows. "Now, through this magnificent BAPS temple (BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha), another milestone is being added to our cultural relations," he said.

The prime minister also emphasised the role of Swaminarayan temples as centres of community service and social initiatives in addition to their religious significance. "The prime minister said Swaminarayan temples have always served as hubs of service alongside devotion. "I am informed that this temple will likewise become a centre for service projects," he said."