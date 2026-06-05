/PM Modi 'good friend of mine': Trump says India-US trade deal likely soon

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the United States and India will soon finalise a trade agreement, pointing to his strong personal relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I like your Prime Minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine, and we get along well. We have a good relationship,” Trump told reporters at the White House while speaking about trade ties between the two countries.

He also reiterated his long-standing claim that India had benefited unfairly in trade relations with the United States over the years.

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"India, for years, took advantage of this country. They charged us tremendous tariffs. They paid nothing," he said.

Trump cited Harley-Davidson as an example, alleging that high tariffs in India had earlier restricted the company’s access to the market.

"They wouldn't let Harley-Davidson sell its motor. They would charge 200% tariff. So Harley-Davidson was precluded. They ended up going to India and building their own plants, which is unfortunate that that happened, but it happens. It was before me, but they charged tremendous amounts of tariffs to us, and we didn't charge them anything," Trump said.

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He further added that India had long benefited from what he described as uneven trade practices, while also blaming previous US administrations for allowing the imbalance.

“India, for years, has, and I don't blame them, I blame us because we had stupid people here. India, for years, really took advantage of the United States. You know that.”

“Now it is the exact reverse, and we are making a lot of money with India,” Trump said.

These remarks come as trade negotiations between India and the United States have moved closer to an interim agreement, with both sides concluding four days of discussions in New Delhi. The Commerce Ministry has described the talks as constructive and positive.

A delegation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by the chief negotiator, visited India from June 1 to June 4 to advance discussions on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).