/PM Modi commissions INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray, says 'India aspires to be a creator'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jun 21) commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships - INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft. During the ceremony, the Indian PM noted that said India is steadily moving towards becoming a major maritime power, highlighting the country's growing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and the rapid expansion of the Indian Navy.

India aspires to be a creator

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the three indigenously built naval vessels in Kolkata, Modi said more than 40 Made-in-India warships and submarines have joined the Navy in recent years, while another 45 major naval platforms are currently under construction.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"India aspires to be a Nirmata (creator), and as a creator, we will also become Nirnayak (decisive). We are moving rapidly in this direction," Modi said.

Also read | PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations from Kolkata

The Prime Minister commissioned INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate, INS Sanshodhak, a large survey vessel, and INS Agray, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft. The three vessels were designed and built in India and are expected to strengthen the Navy's operational capabilities across a range of missions.

Modi said the growing number of indigenous warships entering service reflects the country's industrial strength and technological progress.

"This is not merely a number. It is proof of India's industrial capability and a glimpse of the country's future," he said.

Why India's maritime journey matters

Highlighting the economic significance of the maritime sector, Modi described it as an important driver of employment and industrial growth. "India's maritime sector has the potential to create millions of new jobs in the coming years. This is why we don't consider the maritime sector merely an isolated sector. We see it as the employment engine of a developed India. A modern ship requires hundreds of tons of steel, electronics, machinery, and thousands of components, and thousands of companies work behind all this. This means that thousands of young people get employment," he said

Strengthening India's shipbuilding ecosystem

"Numerous policy reforms have been implemented in recent years. Special steps have been taken to increase domestic manufacturing capacity, and shipbuilding, ship repair, ship recycling, and MRO are being viewed as a major national mission," said Modi.