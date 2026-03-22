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PM Modi breaks record of becoming the longest-serving head of government

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 14:00 IST
PM Modi breaks record of becoming the longest-serving head of government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph: (ANI)

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Modi has also served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday broke the record of longest-serving head of a government in India. He surpassed former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling in achieving this feat.

With 8,931 days in office as head of government covering his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister, PM Modi has overtaken Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

Modi has also served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister.

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Born after Independence Modi has led his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

In 2014 Modi had reached the milestone of crossing 100 million followers on Instagram. With this he became the first serving world leader to reach this milestone.

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Over the past years his account has become one of the most engaging digital spaces among global leaders with over 101 million followers on Instagram and more than 106 million followers on X.

In October last year, PM Modi won the elections and entered the 25th year of his tenure as Prime Minister of India.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP'S National Information and Technology Dept congratulated PM Modi by saying, "This is a rare and remarkable feat, reflecting decades of continuous public service and leadership."

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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