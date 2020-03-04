Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus

India`s leading digital payment platform Paytm on Wednesday decided to shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for at least two days after one of its employees tested positive with COVID-19.

The employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus, the statement further said.

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.

With 25 fresh confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, the tech industry in India is withdrawing into a shell, with Paytm, Nearbuy, Wipro, TCS and HCL announcing action plan to safeguard their employees.



Nearbuy, which claims to be India`s first hyper-local online platform that enables customers and local merchants to discover and engage with each other, has decided to close its Gurugram office for at least 14 days as a precautionary measure.



The company has told its employees to work from home during the period and also keep a proper check on their health.



Global software giant Wipro on Wednesday announced that it has suspended employee travel to coronavirus-stricken China, Hong Kong and Macau.



The company also said that any employee who has travelled to an affected place in China in the last few days has been advised to work from home for 14 days before resuming work in office.

(With inputs from agencies)

The Helpline Number for coronavirus: +91-11-23978046

The Helpline Email ID for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com