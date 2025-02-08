Patparganj Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections Results 2025 Constituency Wise: Ravinder Singh Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading from the Patparganj seat as of 11:30 am (IST). Avadh Ojha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was trailing from the constituency. Trends so far suggested that the BJP is heading for a clear majority, forming a government after 27 years. The voting for the Delhi elections was held on February 5 in a single phase.

With the counting of votes of the Delhi Assembly Election underway, Ravinder Singh Negi was seen shaking hands with AAP candidate Avadh Ojha at the CWG Sports Complex counting centre. Congress candidate Anil Chaudhary was also present there.

Delhi recorded a 59.71 per cent voter turnout in the Assembly elections, which was lower than the 62.59 per cent turnout in 2020 when Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP secured 62 of the 70 seats. BJP had won eight Congress, on the other hand, failed to secure any.

Who is Ravinder Singh Negi?

Ravinder Singh Negi is sitting MCD Councillor from Vinod Nagar area. He gave Manish Sisodia a tough fight on this seat in the 2020 election and received just 2.2 per cent votes less than Sisodia, who got 49.5 per cent votes. Negi secured 47.3 per cent votes. In 2025, AAP fielded Sisodia from the Jangpura seat.

(With inputs from agencies)