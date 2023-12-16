Parliament security breach: Five accused reveal their plans to perform self-immolation

The five people, who were arrested on December 13, in the Parliament security breach case, said that they were earlier considering options of self-immolation and distribution of pamphlets before they decided to jump into the chamber of the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters, said Delhi Police officials on Saturday (Dec 16).



The Special Cell of Delhi Police, which has been investigating the case, further planned to record BJP MP Pratap Simha's statement, who had authorised the two men's visitor passes after which they breached security to get entry into the House.



Two men, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped from the public gallery into Lok Sabha's chamber during Zero Hour and released yellow smoke from canisters while shouting slogans, after which the MPs and security officials overpowered them.



At the same time, coloured smoke was released from canisters by two others - Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi - while they shouted "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not prevail) outside the Parliament premises.



The fifth accused, Lalit Jha, allegedly circulated videos of the protest, which took place outside the parliament, on social media.

"Before finalising this plan (to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber), they (accused) had explored certain ways that could be impactful in sending their message to the government," said a Delhi Police official, who had information about the investigations, while speaking to the Press Trust of India.

Plans to distribute pamphlets, carry out self-immolation

The first option which they explored was immolating themselves by putting fireproof gel all over their bodies, however, later they dropped this idea.



The official said that they were also considering distributing pamphlets inside the Parliament premises and forming a political party but finally went ahead with the plan which they executed on Wednesday, said the official.

The official said that a team of the Special Cell's Counter Intelligence has also planned to record the official statement of Simha, the BJP's MP from Mysore, who is connected with the case, said the official.



On Friday, the investigators took the accused to different places where they held meetings and conspired on the parliament breach.



All the six accused arrested were sent to seven days of police custody.