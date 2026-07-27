/Parliament adjourned for the day amid uproar; Rijiju slams Congress for stalling anti-paper leak bill debate

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day on Monday amid heavy sloganeering by opposition members and without a discussion on the anti-paper leak bill tabled in the Lok Sabha. The bill could not be taken up as the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid opposition protests over the NEET paper leak and alleged police action on student protesters.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Congress party to participate in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and accused the opposition of deliberately stalling proceedings on the important legislation.

“All the members have come prepared, and several members from the opposition have also submitted amendments; they, too, are well-prepared. This is an important bill, one that is vital for the lives of children, youth, and students,” Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha.

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“Yet, the Congress party and some of its allies are deliberately preventing a discussion on such an important bill," he added.

Rijiju said the Opposition had initially demanded a discussion on the NEET issue. “Initially, they were insisting that a discussion should take place, pointing out that the matter concerns examinations and the welfare of children. Now that such a significant bill has been brought and time has been allocated for discussion, they are behaving in this manner.”

He urged the Congress party to refrain from such behaviour. “I urge my colleagues in the Congress party: please do not do this. Your image has already suffered greatly; do not engage in actions that will bring further disrepute to your party.”

Cong, its allies disrupting debate on anti-paper leak Bill: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress and its allies of disrupting debate on the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, which proposes harsher penalties for paper leaks.

“This is a serious legislative business. This is in regards to our students. Why are they not letting the house function,” Rijiju said.



‘Opposition running away from discussion,’ says Nishikant Dubey

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Monday attacked the opposition and accused them of having no moral standing on the issue of paper leaks. He said the opposition is running away from discussion over the Public Examinations Amendment Bill.

“What kind of discussion will they hold? They themselves are the ‘kings’ of paper leaks... The Congress has no moral standing to speak on these matters, which is why they are running away,” Dubey said.

“They know that if such issues are raised during the discussion, they will get exposed.”

Congress MPs, led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex over the alleged police action against students during the NEET paper leak protests and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Deadlock likely to end on Tuesday

The deadlock in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to end on Tuesday, July 28, reported ANI. “On the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, floor leaders of all political parties have agreed to hold a discussion in the Lok Sabha on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Tuesday, July 28.”

“Congress will take part in Discussion and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to speak on the Bill, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can also be the speaker from the Congress Camp. A total of 8 hours have been alloted for the discussion on ‘The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026’ in Lok Sabha. Although Final Strategy of the Opposition will be finalised in Opposition Floor Leaders meeting to be held on Tuesday Morning in Parliament,” said the report, citing sources.