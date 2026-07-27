/Customer data of Bank of Baroda leaked online? Here's what we know

In a major data breach, nearly 1TB of data linked to Bank of Baroda, a public sector bank, has allegedly surfaced online. Personal and corporate banking details like Aadhaar numbers, names, savings and current account records, loan data and net banking user details from multiple branches across India has reportedly been hacked.

How many customers have been impacted by the leak is not yet confirmed. The bank has not notified stock exchanges of any breach so far.

Citing sources, Reuters reported that the bank was conducting a ​forensic audit when the leak happened.

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The bank has said it is investigating the claims and has not yet said anything on whether the leak was genuine or just a rumour.

No hacker has yet claimed responsibility for this breach.

Is the breach a cause of worry?

Though there is panic among customers, analysts say data breach does not automatically mean criminals can access your bank account or steal your savings.

Modern banking systems are well protected as there are several other details than just your account number or Aadhaar like OTPs that need to be generated to access your account.



Login passwords, transaction passwords, UPI PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs), debit card PINs and device authentication are some other details that a hacker needs to obtain before accessing your bank account or steal your savings.



What steps to take