The government introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 27). The bill proposing tougher penalties for examination fraud, stricter action against service providers involved in malpractice and faster investigation and trial of paper leak cases comes within days of Cockroach Janata Party protest forcing Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as education minister.

The bill aimed at curbing unfair practices was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

As soon as the bill was introduced, there was a huge ruckus in the house by the Opposition demanding a response from the government over the alleged police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led July 20 march to Parliament. Speaker Om Birla had to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

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Some of the salient features of the bill are as follows:

Individuals convicted under the law can face imprisonment for a minimum of five years and maximum upto 10 years

Investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months

The bill proposes to increase the maximum fine to Rs 50 lakh from the Rs10 lakh earlier

For private agencies and service providers engaged in printing question papers, logistics or technology support, the the fine will be Rs 5 crore now from Rs1 crore earlier

All the states and UTs will be empowered to set up fast-track courts to exclusively hear offences under the Act

In special cases the Centre will have the power to set up a special task force team to investigate the leak. The team will have to finish investigations with two months