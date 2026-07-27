/India summons Ukraine Ambassador Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk after attack on vessel killed Indian seafarer

New Delhi: India’s foreign ministry summoned Ukraine’s ambassador Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk after an attack on a vessel killed an Indian seafarer. Indian seafarers’ unions attributed the attack to a Ukrainian drone. The Indian foreign ministry strongly took up the issue.

The vessel, MV Omorfi, was attacked on 18 July while transiting the Black Sea, “reportedly in Russian territorial waters,” the ministry said in a statement last week. Ten crew members were on board at the time, three of them Indian nationals. One Indian, Chief Officer Sagar Gupta, died in the incident. The two other Indian crew members were reported safe.

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India strongly condemned the attack. “Attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crew members are unacceptable,” the External Affairs Ministry said, urging all parties to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and the free flow of global trade.

The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, built in 2010, was operating in a region that has seen repeated strikes on merchant ships amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The incident shows the growing risks being faced by Indian seafarers, who form one of the largest contingents in the global merchant navy.

Indian authorities have issued advisories urging seafarers and shipping companies to carefully assess security risks, verify routes, insurance coverage, and emergency procedures before accepting any assignments in or near the Black Sea. New Delhi has repeatedly called for the protection of commercial shipping lanes, stressing that the safety of civilian seafarers must not be compromised.