/'AND FINALLY...': Wangchuk discharged from Medanta Hospital, to visit Rajghat before returning to Ladakh

The climate activist and education reformer, Sonam Wangchuk, on Monday (July 27) said he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is set to visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh. In a post on social media platform X, Wangchuk said: "AND FINALLY.... I'm being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains."



He also appreciated all those who supported him during his treatment in hospital, and wrote, “Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon.”

Wangchuk began participating in the protest on June 28 and continued an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days. On July 18, he was forcibly taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where he described feeling as though he were being held under detention.

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Medanta Hospital react

Following his comment, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said, "Sonam Wangchuk, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on 21.07.2026 , has been discharged today. He was treated under an integrated protocol involving internal medicine, critical care and allied specialties, in keeping with Medanta's standard of coordinated multi-specialty care. At the time of discharge, he was stable and alert with vital signs within normal range. He has been advised routine follow-up on an outpatient basis."