Parents wanted brain surgery, reveals India's first gay prince Gohil on his forced sexual conversion

Manvendra Singh Gohil, India's first openly gay prince, in his recent interviews with Sky News, revealed that his parents attempted to get him brain surgery in an effort to change his sexuality. He said that after he came out as 'gay,' he experienced humiliation while his parents sought medical intervention to "convert him."

Gohil is the hier of the honorary Maharaja of Rajipipla. He is considered to be the first openly gay prince in the world. He is known for being India's foremost LGBT activist.

Parents were finding ways for "Brain Surgery"

In conversation with Sky News, the Indian prince explained the circumstances that he had to go through. He revealed how his parents were desperate in finding ways to "perform surgery" on his brain and even took him to electroshock therapy.

However, their efforts went in vain after the doctors in the United States firmly refused to perform any medical procedures on him, stating that homosexuality is not a mental disorder.

"It was an absolute case of discrimination and violation of human rights. Whether I'm a prince or not a prince, parents have no right to put their children through [this] kind of torture," he added.

Furthermore, he said that though nothing happened the pain and humiliation he had to go through because of his parents were due to lack of education, an awareness which causes people to be homophobic and bigoted in India.

"It's our duty to educate them and to make them aware about the facts."

According to Sky News, the Indian prince has now launched a legal battle in the Supreme Court to get conversion therapy banned outright by law.

Notably, the prince first gained media attention in 2006, when he openly declared his sexuality, which sparked angry protests in his home state. His effigies were burnt in crowds.

(With inputs from agencies)

