Parents of Akul Dhawan, who froze to death in US, accuse police of 'negligence' in open letter

The passing of 18-year-old Akul Dhawan, a freshman at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), has sparked considerable unease, especially as his parents are demanding clarification regarding the events leading up to his demise in an open letter. Dhawan's body was discovered on January 20, reportedly succumbing to hypothermia after being exposed to frigid temperatures of -2.7 degrees Celsius following a denied entry to a local pub.

Parental appeal

Expressing their sorrow and seeking accountability, Dhawan's parents penned an open letter to the police, articulating their anguish and raising pertinent inquiries about the circumstances surrounding their son's passing.

According to the News-Gazette report, Ish and Ritu Dhawan expressed the profound impact of their son's sudden demise, lamenting the absence of assistance during his critical moments. They stated, "Our son died in freezing conditions while at school on campus. No parent should ever experience their child passing away on campus with no one to help him."

In their missive, the Dhawan family conveyed their pride in Akul's academic accomplishments and the shock of learning about his death without prior notification from the university regarding any potential concerns. The grieving parents shared their devastation, emphasizing the irreplaceable void left in their family. They mourned, "It was only his first week back when we found out that he would never return home."

Parents seek clarity

The Dhawan family's letter poses a series of pressing questions to the UIUC police and university authorities, seeking transparency regarding the handling of Akul's disappearance.

The Dhawan family's letter poses a series of pressing questions to the UIUC police and university authorities, seeking transparency regarding the handling of Akul's disappearance. They queried the protocol followed by the police, the extent of the search efforts, and the reasons behind the delayed discovery of their son. Expressing skepticism towards the police's actions, the Dhawans alleged negligence from authorities.

Accusing the police of failure to adhere to established search protocols, the Dhawan family asserted that a timely and comprehensive search near the Busey-Evans Residence Hall could have potentially averted the tragedy.