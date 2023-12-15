Pannun murder plot: Family claims Nikhil Gupta forced to eat 'pork and beef'

The family members of Indian national Nikhil Gupta - who has been accused of planning the plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun - made shocking claims of how his fundamental rights were violated multiple times in the petition.

As per the family members of Gupta once he landed at the Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague on June 30, he was taken away by "American agents" in a black SUV where he was interrogated for three hours and his mobile phone was seized.

52-year-old Gupta moved the Supreme Court on Friday (Dec 15) through his family member - whose identity was not revealed - and claimed how his fundamental rights were violated and his family and Gupta himself were threatened while requesting the Indian government to intervene in his extradition from the United States where he has been held on murder-for-hire charges.

In the petition, X said Gupta was "approached by certain individuals who identified themselves to be law enforcement" and was detained by officials outside the Prague airport without any valid reason.

The petition's most significant point was the claim that "Czech authorities had not informed the Indian Embassy as to the arrest/detention, or even whereabouts, of the petitioner", and that there has been nearly 20 days of delay in providing consular access, which should be provided if a person is a foreign citizen.

'Taken in black SUV, forced to eat pork and beef'

As per the petition, it all started when "... individuals who claimed to be law enforcement officers forcefully made the petitioner sit in an unidentified black SUV... took his phones... attached a device..."

The petition further pointed out that the officials did not arrest him at the airport's immigration counter, as per the norm, but after Gupta cleared entry formalities, "... when (he) had, in fact, exited Vaclav Havel Airport... meaning this round of questioning in the back of an SUV for three hours was absolutely illegal and against the principles of both international and municipal law".

The family member X further said that the "American agents" also threatened the petitioner before he was handed over to local authorities, where his blood and biometrics were collected.

"Subsequently, the petitioner was appointed a defence attorney by the Czech authorities who advised the petitioner... to give his consent to be taken to New York," said X, in the petition.

The petitioner further noted "... this advice was against the best interest of the petitioner and under the undue influence of US agencies who were trying to extradite the petitioner as soon as possible".

The petition further said that Gupta, in his first 10-11 days of prison, was only provided beef and pork, which he was not able to eat as a "devout Hindu and vegetarian". "Even after authorities were informed, they refused to give him vegetarian food.. was forced to eat food that violates... most basic human rights," it said.

Gupta also claimed that he was not allowed to reach out to his family in India. In the petition, it read that the "... petitioner was told by local authorities in Prague (this would be possible) only after US authorities approve of him making calls".

Approach a court in Czech Republic, says SC

After hearing the petition, the Supreme Court told the petitioner to approach a court in the Czech Republic over the violation of his religious and human rights.

In the court, Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, "The person detained (Nikhil Gupta) has not given an affidavit. If there is a violation of any law... you have to go to court over there. Serve copy to central government (also)."

Gupta has been accused of making attempts to hire a hitman to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun.