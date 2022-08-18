'Pandemic far from over': Delhi witnesses record COVID-19 hospitalisations

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India's national capital, reports say at least 588 patients have been hospitalised with 205 on oxygen support and 22 on ventilator support.

According to Delhi health authorities, hospitalisations have doubled in the national capital in the past two weeks.

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that 90 per cent of coronavirus patients admitted in hospitals had taken just two doses of the vaccine.

Also Read: Delhi reports highest COVID-19 cases in seven months

"Only 10 per cent of the patients got coronavirus infection after the third dose of the vaccine. It is clear that people who apply the precautionary doses are safer from corona infection," Sisodia said.

Watch: How India helped world during Covid pandemic

"This is clear proof that the third dose is helping a lot in the defence against Covid," the minister added.

Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena asserted that citizens shouldn't let their guard down while adding that the "pandemic is far from over".

On Wednesday, the capital recorded 1,652 new virus cases along with eight deaths with the positivity rate dropping to 9.92 per cent. Delhi had recorded over 2,000 coronavirus cases for 12 consecutive days.

The city had recorded 917 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with the positivity rate rising to 19.20 per cent which was the highest in 200 days, according to the health department.

The central government said those who haven't taken the third dose should take it soon with no dearth of vaccine availability even as hospitals have been put on alert.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE