COVID-19: Delhi reports 917 new cases, positivity rate at 19.20%, the highest in seven months

Delhi reported 917 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 19.20 per cent, as per a bulletin from the Delhi Health Department. The positivity rate is close to 20 per cent, the highest in the past seven months. In Delhi, 4,775 tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.

The capital currently has 6,867 active cases. As per the health ministry, there were 1,566 recoveries and three deaths in Delhi in the last 24 hours, PTI reported.

Dr Suneela Garg, a public health expert and member of the Lancet Commission, said that hospitalisation has increased in the capital over the past few days as the number of Covid cases continues to rise. She further added that there are 9,000 beds, of which 500 have been occupied by the Covid positive patients, Mint reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena stated that people can’t afford to let their guard down because Covid infections have been on rise in the national capital.

We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection.

It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over.

I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

We cannot afford to let our guards down. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 16, 2022

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister in a tweet stated that 90 per cent of the patients had received two doses of vaccinations and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose. Though, the precautionary dose has reportedly been skipped by many people.

आज अधिकारियों के साथ दिल्ली में कोरोना के स्थिति की विस्तृत समीक्षा की



वर्तमान में दिल्ली के नए COVID hospitalization cases में से 90% लोगों ने तीसरा डोज नहीं लगवाया है।



वर्तमान में दिल्ली के नए COVID hospitalization cases में से 90% लोगों ने तीसरा डोज नहीं लगवाया है।

ये साफ प्रमाण है कि तीसरे डोज से COVID के खिलाफ बचाव में बहुत मदद मिल रही है.. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 16, 2022

However, India reported 8,813 instances of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as per the health ministry. Over 15,000 people have recovered in the nation, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,36,38,844. The recovery rate currently is at 4.97 per cent, while its daily positivity rate is 4.15 per cent. According to health officials, there have been several instances of re-infection.

(With inputs from agencies)

