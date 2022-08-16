White House health official claims India and US did more than any other country in fighting against COVID-19

The top health official for the White House recently emphasised the enormous efforts made by India and the US to immunise their citizens as well as support other countries as well. The White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, claimed that the two countries contributed more than any other country to fight against the global virus.

The health official stated that he spent a lot of time considering and working on the pandemic during the previous two and a half years.

Jha, during India’s 75th Independence celebration hosted by the country’s ambassador to the US, said, "I can't think of two nations that have done more to vaccinate and protect their own populations, and to donate and support and vaccinate and protect the world than India and the United States," PTI reported.

As per Jha, India and the US are the most important democracies in the world.

Ashish further added, "As a proud Indian-American, I am grateful for the words that our President Joe Biden used, who reminded us that the three or three and a half million of us who are Indian Americans, the vibrant Indian American community, has made America more innovative, more inclusive, and a stronger nation," PTI reported.

He claimed that the two countries have been united by shared ideals of upholding human freedom and dignity, pluralism, and the rule of law. He further stated, "Those are values that people around the world yearn for." And when our two nations work to promote those values, we make the world a better place," PTI reported.

