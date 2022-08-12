COVID-19 fourth wave fears: Delhi makes masks mandatory in public places

Authorities in India's national capital have made wearing of masks in public places mandatory due to rise in coronavirus cases.

Officials said a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on anyone who violates the directive, however, the fine is not applicable to people travelling together in private cars.

Delhi has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 for the past two weeks. On Wednesday, the national capital reported eight deaths due to the virus which was the highest death toll in the past six months, the health department said. Delhi reported 2,495 new COVID-19 cases including seven fatalities on Tuesday with the positivity rate rising to 15.41 per cent.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been above 2,000 in the past one week with active virus cases at 8,205.

Delhi reported 2,726 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday marking the ninth consecutive day when the capital logged over 2,000 cases in a day. The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 14.38 per cent. The country's capital had recorded over 28,000 COVID-19 cases in January this year during the third wave of the pandemic with positivity rate of 30.6 per cent.

Health officials said there are over 5,000 patients on home isolation in the capital. Reports say teams have been formed to ensure people wear masks in public places.

(With inputs from Agencies)

