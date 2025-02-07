Five suspected Pakistani militants have been killed in a landmine explosion along the Line of Control, in the Battal sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch on Friday (Feb 7).

The incident took place when one of the militants, allegedly tried to cross over to the Indian side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and stepped on a landmine laid on the Indian side.

Notably, the militants were carrying an IED which too exploded killing the infiltrators.

The LoC area has been fitted with landmines by the Indian Army to prevent infiltration by the terrorists.

‘No man’s land’

In Jammu and Kashmir, landmines are crucial in preventing infiltration, supplementing other security measures such as night vision devices, electronic surveillance, and human vigilance.

The area near the Line of Control (LoC) is often referred to as "no man's land", serving as a warning to deter anyone from entering this sensitive region.

Security forces and the Indian Army have heightened vigil along the LoC and the hinterland in J&K as very little snowfall this season so far has left all mountain routes used by the terrorists open in the UT.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired security review meeting

Earlier this week, Amit Shah emphasised the need to step up the fight against terrorism with the goal of "zero infiltration," while chairing the Jammu and Kashmir security review meeting in the national capital.

Noting that sustained and coordinated efforts of the union government resulted in a significantly weak terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the 'zero infiltration' goal.

Shah asked all security agencies to take "more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach." In over two-hour-long meeting, the Minister said "It should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists."

(With inputs from agencies)