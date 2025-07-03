/Pakistani celebrities' social media accounts banned again after #BanPakContent trends: Here's why it was accessible

As social media handles of several Pakistani celebrities became accessible in India on Wednesday (July 3), a massive backlash followed demanding a ban on Pakistani content. #BanPakContent started trending on X with netizens asking the Indian government as to why the ban was removed. However, amid the backlast, several media reports citing sources said that the ban is in place again and was removed due to a 'technical glitch'.

The channels were banned after Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir in April. In response to the terror attack by a Pakistan-based terror group, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites inside Pakistan. Later, India blocked several Pakistani social media handles and put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

