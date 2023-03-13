Pakistan yet to deliver justice for 26/11 attacks, engages in hostile propaganda: India's MEA annual report

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has highlighted Pakistan’s failure to deliver justice to the families of the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in its 345-page annual report.

The report, prepared by the Policy Planning Division of the ministry, also highlighted Pakistan's persistent cross-border terrorism, infiltration, and smuggling of arms into India across the Line of Control and International Boundary.

"Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible, and verifiable action to end cross-border terrorism," the report stated.

India has repeatedly raised the issue of Pakistan's continued support of cross-border terrorism in bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums, and has shared credible inputs regarding the Pakistani origins of the captured terrorists.

In addition to cross-border terrorism, the MEA report also pointed out how Pakistan engages in "hostile propaganda to vilify India and divert attention from its domestic political and economic failures".

The report stated that India has unequivocally rejected all actions and statements by Pakistan on matters which are completely internal to India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The MEA's annual report provides a comprehensive overview of India's foreign policy and its interactions with other countries.

The report's critical comments on Pakistan reflect the state of ties between the two countries, particularly over the issue of terrorism. Despite occasional attempts to improve relations, such as the recent ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, significant differences remain unresolved, and the MEA's report suggests that there is little optimism for improvement in the near future.