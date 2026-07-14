/Pakistan sees surge in killings of terrorists linked to Kashmir-focused groups

A series of targeted killings involving terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir over the past three years has dealt a significant blow to organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In one of the latest incidents, Abdul Majid, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist originally from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in Islamabad. Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the cause of his death, and Pakistani authorities have not issued any official clarification.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The continuing killings of terrorists based in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir have increased pressure on groups involved in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Since 2023, dozens of individuals linked to various terrorist organisations have reportedly been killed in separate incidents across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Among those reported killed are Bashir Ahmad Peer (Hizbul Mujahideen) in Rawalpindi in February 2023; Syed Khalid Raza (Al-Badr) in Karachi in February 2023; Syed Noor Shalobar, a recruiter linked to Kashmir-focused terrorist groups, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March 2023; Paramjit Singh Panjwar (Khalistan Commando Force) in Lahore in May 2023; Hussain Arai (Jamaat-ud-Dawa) in Karachi in August 2023; Abu Qasim Kashmiri (Lashkar-e-Taiba) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in September 2023; Zia ur Rehman (Hizbul Mujahideen) in Karachi in September 2023; Mufti Qaiser Farooq (Lashkar-e-Taiba) in Karachi in October 2023; Mullah Bahaur in Balochistan in October 2023; Abdullah Shaheen (Lashkar-e-Taiba) in December 2023; Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman (United Jihad Council) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March 2024; Mufti Fayaz (Jaish-e-Mohammed) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May 2024; Maulana Kashif Ali (Lashkar-e-Taiba) in February 2025; Mufti Shah Mir in Balochistan in March 2025; Abu Qatal (Lashkar-e-Taiba) in Punjab, Pakistan, in March 2025; and Saifullah Khalid (Lashkar-e-Taiba) in Sindh in May 2025.

Many of these cases remain unsolved, with limited official information available about the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Security analysts note that there is no independently verified figure for the number of members of Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, or Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in such incidents. However, open-source reporting suggests that a significant number of terrorists affiliated with these organisations have died over the past three years.

The incidents have fuelled speculation over who may be responsible. At various times, Pakistani authorities have alleged foreign involvement, while analysts caution that there is no conclusive public evidence attributing responsibility for most of the killings. Alternative explanations put forward by observers include internal factional rivalries, criminal disputes, action by Pakistani security agencies, or covert operations.