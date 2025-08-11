Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday (Aug 10) slammed India over New Delhi's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, claiming that the move can potentially lead to the starvation of 250 million people. He also threatened to target any future Indian dams on the Indus River. Munir, who's on a US visit, also warned that Pakistan had no dearth of missiles and would obliterate any dams India decides to build on the river. He even made a nuclear threat against India and the world, saying, "if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us".

Speaking at a private black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, who serves as Pakistan's honorary consul in Tampa, Munir said Pakistan was a nuclear power and would use its arsenal if necessary. He also threatened to target any future Indian dams on the Indus River, saying India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty could put hundreds of millions at risk of starvation.

Raking up the Indus Water Treaty issue, Munir slammed India and claimed that the suspension of the treaty could place 250 million people at risk of starvation. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India had put the years-old treaty in abeyance, i.e., it has been temporarily suspended, not formally terminated.

He announced that Pakistan "will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, 10 missiles se faarigh kar denge (we will destroy it with 10 missiles)". Munir insisted that Pakistan has "no shortage of missiles" and would destroy Indian dams if built. "The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahi hai, al-Hamdulillah (we don't have a missile shortage, Praise be to God)," he said reportedly.

According to ThePrint, phones and recording devices were banned at the dinner. Recounting the Pakistani army chief's comments, later attendees said he made several references to India and the recent tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. Referring to an earlier post, he said, "Ek tweet karwaya tha with Surah Fil and a picture of (the industrialist) Mukesh Ambani to show them what we will do the next time," he said. Surah Al-Fil (The Elephant) is the 105th chapter of the Quran, composed of 5 verses. It narrates the story of the "People of the Elephant" and how Allah protected the Ka'aba in Mecca from their attack. The surah describes how Allah sent flocks of birds carrying stones of baked clay, which destroyed the army of the elephant.