India's Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday (Apr 24), clarified that the Long Term Visas (LTVs) previously granted to Hindu Pakistani nationals would remain valid despite the imposed visa restrictions.

Visa restrictions on Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Indian government had previously suspended all visa services for Pakistani nationals and revoked existing valid visas, effective April 27.

Meanwhile, medical visas for Pakistani citizens will be honoured only until April 29.

The decisions were part of a series of sweeping measures finalised during Wednesday's (Apr 23) Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at sending a strong signal to Islamabad.

Indian nationals currently in Pakistan have been urged to return to their country immediately, while Indian citizens have been strongly advised against travelling to the neighbouring country.

The committee also recommended the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgraded bilateral ties across the board.

Indus water treaty and Pakistan's retaliation

Islamabad swiftly responded to India's moves by declaring it would shut its airspace to Indian airlines and suspend all trade with New Delhi, including through third-party countries. It also issued a stern warning that any attempt to block waters allocated under the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an act of war.

A high-level meeting at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence is scheduled for Friday (Apr 25) to deliberate on the future of the treaty, with Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil and other cabinet members expected to attend.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing a rally in Madhubani, Bihar, on Thursday, said India would hunt down the perpetrators and their backers. "Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world: India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," he declared, amid growing domestic anger over the attack.

