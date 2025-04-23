Surat resident Shailesh Kalathiya was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, just a day before his 44th birthday, leaving his family in shambles.

Kalathiya, an employee of a prominent nationalised bank, was on vacation in Kashmir with his wife, Sheetal and their children, Niti and Naksh. He was working in the bank's insurance department at the Kandivli branch in Mumbai, a post he'd held for a year, having previously been stationed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

He was to celebrate his birthday on April 23, news agencies reported, citing sources.

"Kalathiya's cousin told us that he shifted to Mumbai four years ago due to job transfer. He had gone to Pahalgam with his wife and two children. His wife and children are safe," Surat disaster management department's revenue officer Sajid Merujay said.

Apart from Kalathiya, Yatish Parmar and his son Smit Parmar from Gujarat's Bhavnagar were among the 26 persons killed in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, as per officials.

"Three persons from Gujarat -- two from Bhavnagar and one from Surat -- were killed in the attack, while two were injured. The victim hailing from Surat lived in Mumbai. We are in touch with the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government to bring back the bodies. We have also started efforts to bring back other tourists who survived the attack," state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

PM Modi returns to India after cutting short Saudi Arabia visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir.

PM Modi condemned the attack as he wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

Immediately after his arrival, the Indian prime minister held a briefing meeting at the airport with the NSA, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials to discuss the situation.