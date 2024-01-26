Padma Awards 2024: India confers its third highest civilian honour on Taiwanese tycoon Young Liu

Taiwan's Young Liu, the chairman of Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn, has been conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour.

Also read | Padma Awards 2024 declared on Indian Republic Day Eve: Full list of awardees

Young Liu was among the 132 awardees of the Padma wards approved by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of 75th Republic Day. Foxconn CEO thanks Indian govt for conferring the award https://t.co/tTkHfIaQUa pic.twitter.com/msOtjS8EQH — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 26, 2024 ×

With more than 40,000 employees across India, Foxconn operates 30 factories with an annual revenue of $10 billion. This figure represents 4.6 per cent of the company's total $216bn revenue.

India Padma Awards 2024: Who is Young Liu?

Young Liu has been leading Foxconn as chairperson and president since 2019. With a rich entrepreneurial background, he has founded three companies: A motherboard company Young Micro Systems in 1988, a Northbridge and Southbridge Integrated Circuit design company in 1995 with a focus on the PC chipset and an ITE Tech, and an ADSL IC design company, ITeX in 1997.

Also read | India to emerge as new manufacturing centre in the world: Foxconn Chairman Liu

He holds an MS degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California (1986) and a BS degree in Electrophysics from Taiwan's National Chiao Tung University (1978).

Narendra Modi, Young Liu meeting in July 2023

Foxconn chief Young Liu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in July 2023 during the Semicon India 2023 conference.

Also read | Foxconn plans to increase its employees by two-fold in India by next year

The meeting occurred shortly after the Taiwanese company withdrew from a $20 billion joint venture, Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Limited, intending to establish the first chip manufacturing plant in India.

Foxconn, however, has expressed plans to apply separately to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country.