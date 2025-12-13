More than 70 cows died under suspicious circumstances at a cowshed in Rajkot on Friday. The deaths occurred after the cows ate fodder made from groundnut plants.

The District Collector of Rajkot, Om Prakash, and a team from the veterinary hospital arrived at the site to determine the cause of death.

DC Om Prakash detailed the incident, noting that the cows may have died after consuming fodder made from groundnut plants donated at the cowshed on Thursday.

"Some donors donated fodder made from groundnut plants in this cowshed on Thursday, and subsequently, there are concerns that the animals that consumed them have been affected..." he said.

He further assured that a team of doctors, accompanied by paramedics and village administration, is on site and is doing its best to treat the affected animals.

"For the past two days, a team of 7-8 doctors, paramedic staff, and volunteers, along with the village sarpanch, have been present here. They are trying to treat the cows to the best of their ability..." he added.

The District Collector stated that the administration immediately deployed a veterinary team to collect food and tissue samples from the affected animals for forensic examination to identify any virological or bacteriological agents.

"Upon receiving this news, the district administration deployed sufficient veterinary and medical staff. They have collected food samples and tissue samples from the affected animals. These will be sent for forensic examination to determine if any virological or bacteriological agents are present..." he stressed.

He also underlined that at least 70-75 cows have already died, but the medical staff of doctors and paramedics, in coordination with the villagers, are trying to save as many cows as possible.