'Our time is coming': Indian PM Modi expresses hope for countries of the Global South at special summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his opening remarks at the Voice of Global South Summit underscored the importance of the Global South and the stake it holds in the future of the planet with “three-fourths of humanity” living in these countries. Virtually addressing the first session of the two-day special summit, he also told the leaders of other developing nations that their voice is the voice of India, and so are their priorities.

Addressing the inaugural session of the summit titled ‘Voice of Global South: For human-centric development,’ Modi said that in the last century, “We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens,” adding, “your voice is India’s voice and your priorities are India’s priorities.”

Watch | Indian Prime Minister addresses Voice of Global South Summit

The two-day summit, as per ANI, attempts to bring together countries of the ‘Global South’. The theme of this summit is “Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose” and it envisages bringing together more than 120 participating countries for the purpose of sharing perspectives and priorities on one platform.

We, the Global South, have the largest stakes in the future. pic.twitter.com/pgA3LfGcHu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 12, 2023 ×

Modi presented the principle of ‘Respond, Recognise, Respect and Reform’ to “re-energise the world.”

Expanding on it, he said, “Respond to the priorities of the Global South by framing an inclusive and balanced international agenda. Recognise that the principle of ‘Common but Differentiated Responsibilities’ applies to all global challenges. Respect sovereignty of all nations, rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes; and Reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant.”

The Indian PM further asserted that in spite of the challenges faced by the developing world he remains optimistic “that our time is coming,” and that for now, the “need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies. With such an approach, we shall overcome the difficult challenges- whether it is poverty, universal healthcare or building human capacities.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE