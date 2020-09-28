'Our planet is dying soon': Meet India's youngest climate change activist

An 8-year-old climate change activist from India, Licypriya Kangujam is trying to single-handedly save the planet before we reach a point of no return.

Kangujam told Reuters that she intends to embark on a solo mission to the moon when she’s older in a bid to find ways to save the Earth. "I will go to the moon and I will research how we can get the fresh air to breathe, and how we can get water, fresh water to drink, and food, how to grow the crops," she said.

Kangujam is one of the world’s youngest climate change activists. Reuters reported that she felt it was a cause worth taking up after witnessing the immense devastation and loss of life caused in Nepal when earthquakes struck the country in 2015. The quakes took lives of 9,000 people and reduced one million homes to rubble.

Licypriya Kangujam, 8, India's young climate activist, carrying a placard is stopped by a policewoman during a protest demanding to pass a climate change law outside the parliament in New Delhi, India, September 23, 2020 | Reuters

When she was only four, Kangujam, with the help of her father raised funds for the affected by the tragedy.

Now, she wants Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take notice of her cause. She wants lawmakers in the country to pass new legislation to cap carbon emissions. India is the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

"I am fighting to save our planet and our future," she said during a protest outside the Indian Parliament on September 23.

She bore a placard saying, “Child movement for climate, pass the climate change law."

Kangujam is a native of the Indian northeastern state of Manipur, which is home to much clearer air as opposed to the capital New Delhi, which makes global headlines every year for pollution during winters.

"I am worried about the health of the school children and small, small babies," Kangujam told Reuters.

”Our planet is dying soon”, she said.