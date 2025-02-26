After Union agriculture minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday handed national carrier Air India a clean sweep of 'Oscar' awards in the "worst airlines".

Expressing his deep dissatisfaction on social media platform 'X', Shergill criticised the airline’s services.

"If there were an Oscar-equivalent award for the worst airline, Air India would win in every category,” Shergill wrote on X.

Shergill alleged that Air India suffers from poor service standards, citing broken seats, unprofessional staff, inadequate ground support, and a disregard for customer service.

"Broken Seats, Worst Staff, Pathetic “on Ground” Support Staff, Give two hoots attitude about customer service!", he further remarked.

Air India apologised

Air India responded to Shergill’s criticism and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

In a reply to Shergill’s post, the airline said, “Dear Mr. Shergill, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Kindly share the travel details with us via DM. We'll get in touch with you.”

“Allocated broken seat”: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Recently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also faced issues with Air India when he was allotted a broken seat on a Bhopal-Delhi flight on Feb 22.

Taking to social media platform X, Chouhan shared his ordeal and said that he was travelling on Air India flight AI436 and was assigned seat 8C. Upon sitting, he realised the “seat was broken and sunken in, making it extremely uncomfortable”.

The Civil Aviation Ministry also stepped in, and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu responded to the incident. The Ministry said that Naidu has spoken to Chouhan in this regard."We spoke to Air India immediately on this issue and instructed them to take necessary action. From our side, DGCA will also be looking into details of the matter promptly. And I have personally spoken to Shivraj ji also," it said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)