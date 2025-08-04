/Operation Akhal enters day 4: Three terrorists killed, security remains on high alert in J&K

The anti-terror operation in the Akhal forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district continues on the fourth consecutive day. Three terrorists have been killed by security forces in the operation so far, but only one terrorist's body has been recovered so far from the operation site. Firing and blast sounds were heard from the operation site last evening, and after that, it has been silent since.

Security forces had pushed in Helicopters and Drones to locate other hiding terrorists in the area on Sunday. Forces were using High-tech surveillance equipment, including drones and thermal imaging devices, along with elite Para Special Forces brought to carry out the operation.

The top-ranking Police and Indian Army officials are closely monitoring the developments at the operation site. This is the third operation of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last eight days, with eight terrorists being gunned down so far.

Security forces had confirmed the killing of one local terrorist belonging to the LeT Terror outfit. Forces had also said that two more terrorists had been killed in the operation, but their bodies have yet to be recovered from the operation site.

The first terrorist was identified as Haris Nazir Dar of Rajpora, Pulwama in South Kashmir and was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET). He was active from 2023 and was classified as a C-category terrorist. The second terrorist is yet to be identified.

''OP AKHAL, Kulgam, Intermittent and Intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues, '' said the Indian Army.

OP AKHAL comes after Operation Mahadev, in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) Terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were neutralised by the security forces. All three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the forest area of Lidwas in Dachigam

One more operation on last Wednesday, called Operation Shiv Shakti, was carried out by security forces, in which two terrorists were killed by security forces. These two terrorists were trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via the Line of Control at the Poonch sector, and the forces foiled the bid and killed both the infiltrators.