The Indian government is reportedly ready to ban online games that are played with money. The cabinet, chaired by the Indian Prime Minitser Narendra Modi, cleared the bill on Tuesday (August 19) and 1prohibits all online money gaming and even barred their advertisemenrt, news agency PTI. If not followed, the bill prescribes jail or a fine, or both. As per Reuters, the bill is 13 pages long and has not been made public yet. The bill describes an online money game as one played by a person who deposits some amount in lieu of getting more in return.

The Indian online gambling market was earlier estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2029.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 20). The online gaming market has been under scrutiny since the government imposed a 28% GST on such platforms in October 2023.

As per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Dece,ber 2023, the Indian govermenet made unauthorised betting a criminal offence, punishable with up to seven years in jail and heavy fines.

"Betting and gambling” fall under the State List of the Constitution. But the Indian government has already blocked more than 1,400 websites and apps involved in online betting or gambling between 2022 and February 2025.