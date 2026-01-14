/One tenth of village dog population wiped out, 300 strays killed in Telangana; FIR filed against Shayampet sarpanch

As India awaits the Supreme Court's decision on the stray dog issue, shocking news has come to light from Telangana's Shyampet, where at least 300 dogs were killed at the order of the Sarpanch (village head). An FIR has been registered against the Sarpanch and eight other people for the alleged killing of 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages, according to reports.

What happened?

According to the FIR filed in the case, the sarpanch staff allegedly hired two individuals to kill the strays. The horrific killings were carried out using a poisonous injection. Now, a police case has been registered under Section 11(1)(a)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, as per the law and BNS 325 (Mischief by killing or maiming an animal).

Talking to ANI, P. Ranjith Rao, Circle Inspector (CI), Shayampet Police Station, revealed that the case has been filed on the basis of a petition filed by Adulapuram Gautam, Cruelty Prevention Officer at the 'Stray Animal Foundation of India'.

In his complaint, Gautam stated that "nearly 300 dogs were killed by and with the cooperation of the Sarpanch, Vice-Sarpanch and with the help of Panchayat secretaries and two others." Based on the complaint, the police have "registered a case under 325 BNS and Section 11 of the Cruelty Prevention of Animal Act," said the Circle Inspector.

Nearly 1/10th dog population wiped out

CI P. Ranjith Rao told ANI that during the investigation of Shayampet and Arepally they found that nearly 1/10th of the dog population of the villages have been killed. As part of the investigation, corpses of the murdered dogs have been sent to the RFSL (Regional Forensic Science Laboratory). Rao also said that during investigation residents reported dog bites.

"In the due course of investigation, we exhibited the place where the dog was kept, and we found that nearly 1/10th dogs were killed in both places, and we conducted postpartum of some of the dogs. And we send the bodies to RFSL, and in due course of investigation, people said that we are facing severe problems with dog bites and skin infection from the dogs."