/One dead, 3 injured after portion of under-construction Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai

At least one person was killed, and three others were injured after a portion of an under-construction Metro pillar of the Line-4 viaduct collapsed and fell onto a moving autorickshaw and a car in the Mulund area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday (February 14, 2026). The incident occurred on LBS Road near the Johnson & Johnson Company at around 12.20 pm.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed that a concrete piece measuring nearly 6 ft by 4 ft fell onto a moving autorickshaw and a Skoda car. Soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to Upasana Multispeciality Hospital, where Ramdhan Yadav was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45) is in critical condition, and he is in the ICU, while the conditions of Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40) are stable, according to a report in the TOI.

Emergency teams, including the fire brigade, police, metro personnel, civic ward officials, and 108 ambulance staff, rushed to the site and began rescue efforts. Authorities sealed off the area, causing a temporary disruption to traffic along the busy LBS Road.

Maharashtra CM grants ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh

In response to the incident, Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha called for a thorough inquiry and strict action against the contractor and responsible officials. Mayor Ritu Tawde stated that the parapet had been installed just a day earlier and said the area should have been barricaded, pointing to possible negligence.