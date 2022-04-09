Omicron variant XE found in Gujarat, claims report

Reports claim the Omicron variant XE has been found in Gujarat, however, it hasn't been confirmed.

Earlier, reports claimed the XE variant was found in Mumbai however the government denied the presence of Omicron’s XE recombinant variant.

Mumbai's civic authorities had claimed earlier that they had found one case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE. A woman was reportedly detected with the new recombinant variant. However, the government said the "variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of the XE variant".

According to the World Health Organisation(WHO) the Covid hybrid Omicron XE is a recombinant strain. It is a mutant hybrid of Omicron variants - BA.1 and BA.2.

The WHO had informed that it was first detected in UK with 600 sequences reportedly being detected. According to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the most number of XE related cases were reported from east England including London.

Reports say the XE and XF recombinant have been found in England and XD has been found in France. The UK agency said it was currently monitoring the three recombinant lineages namely: XD, XE and XF.

(With inputs from Agencies)