Numerous Indians set to return to country from various destinations 

Through various destinations and flights, numerous Indians are set to return on Sunday morning from Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, India's Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Evacuation continues! IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul.”

Bagchi also informed an Air India flight carrying 87 Indians has departed from Tajikistan and will reach New Delhi. "Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy in Dushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," Bagchi added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Qatar on Sunday, said the first batch of 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in last few days, are being repatriated to India.

Indian Embassy in Qatar tweeted, "1st batch of 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha over past days, being repatriated tonight to India. Embassy officials provided consular and logistics assistance to ensure their safe return. We thank Qatar authorities and all concerned for making this possible."

India is also bringing back an infant also in the flight from Kabul. Few months old infant 'Baby Divi' is coming to India without a passport.

Indian Air Force and Air India have been strenuously evacuating Indian nationals along with others from the war-ravaged Afghanistan since Taliban took over the country.

The regime change has forced several Afghans and nationals of other countries to flee the country, fearing Taliban’s oppressive rule. It has triggered a significant humanitarian crisis.

