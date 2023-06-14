'No mutton, no marriage': Indian bride calls off wedding as groom's family fusses over mutton shortage

A bride called off her marriage in the Indian state of Odisha after the groom insisted on mutton for his guests. As a result, the groom had to leave empty-handed. The bizarre incident took place at the bride's house located in Dhama area of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

As per reports in Odishatv.in, the quarrel began after a mutton shortage at the feast due to which the last seven to eight guests from the groom's side could not be served the dish.

The bride's family said that they were unable to arrange mutton at that hour because it was already late in the evening. However, the issue blew out of proportion and became a serious problem. The bride chose not to go forward with the marriage after being upset by the groom and his guests' actions.

Speaking about the incident, the bride told Odishatv.in, “Everything was in place. Even the mutton was served as well. But it finished before the last six or seven persons could eat. Then they started arguing with my father accusing him of mismanagement.”

“My parents and other family members urged them to keep quiet and tried to pacify them by offering chicken and fish instead, but they were adamant in their demand for mutton and started misbehaving with us,” the bride said.

"My father even bowed down and pleaded before them, but they remained unmoved. It seemed wrong to me and I told them to leave the place without marriage,” she added.

