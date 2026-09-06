/‘No Muslims, Aadhaar mandatory for entry’: VHP sets rules for garba-dandiya in Maharashtra

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued guidelines for garba and dandiya event organisers in Maharashtra during the upcoming Navratri festival to verify the identities of participants and exclude Muslims from attending. Navratri will begin on October 11, 2026.

VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair said the organisation had decided not to allow Muslims to participate in garba and dandiya events, arguing that the festival is centred on the worship of a Hindu goddess and is not merely a dance or cultural programme.

‘Check Aadhaar, apply tilak’

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The suggested measures include checking the Aadhaar cards of attendees and applying tilak on their foreheads.

Nair said the organisation decided to prevent members of the Muslim community from participating in garba and dandiya events, arguing that the festival is centred on worshipping the Hindu goddess.

“We have taken a decision not to allow participation of Muslims in garba-dandiya dance during the Navratri festival,” Nair said.

“Navratri is not just about songs and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims, who are against idol worship, participate in the festival?” he said.

Preserve the cultural character of Hindu festivals

The VHP has described the restrictions as precautionary measures to preserve the cultural character of Hindu festivals. The move was not directed against any particular community, said Nair.

“The VHP, which is unwilling to compromise on its core agenda of religious conversion and anti-cow slaughter, believes festivals are an integral part of the cultural legacy of the Hindus. And it cannot allow its dilution. However, it admits the restrictions are precautionary measures and not directed against Muslims or any other communities,” he said.

‘Muslims could organise celebrations at mosques, near residences’

Nair also suggested that Muslims who wanted to participate in Navratri festivities could organise such celebrations at mosques or near their residences.

“If Muslims are keen to participate in the Navratri festivities, they should come with their family members, wives and sisters. They should organise the Navratri festivals in the mosques or places of their residences,” Nair said.

However, the VHP’s move drew strong criticism from opposition parties and the Maharashtra State Minority Commission.

The opposition leaders have questioned their constitutional validity and whether the RSS leadership endorses the VHP’s position.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut referred to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent speech in New York asking whether the organisation disagreed with his remarks on Hindu-Muslim relations.

Addressing a gathering at Madison Square in New York, Bhagwat had stressed universal oneness and dignity for all people.

Minority Commission objects to exclusion

Maharashtra State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan said everyone has the right to celebrate festivals according to their faith, but objected to a blanket exclusion of Muslims from public festivities.

Khan noted that several organisations invite Muslims to such events and argued that festivals should bring communities together rather than create divisions.