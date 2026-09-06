/‘Had a very meaningful discussion’: Witkoff, Kushner hold ‘important’ talks with Zelensky in Kyiv

US envoy Steve Witkoff and fellow emissary Jared Kushner held “important” talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (Sep 6). The discussions aimed to revive Washington’s efforts to end the war with Russia. The meeting marked their first visit to Kyiv, a day after discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“We've had a very meaningful discussion, substantive, important, and we are very encouraged and we look forward to continuing this as long as it takes,” Witkoff said after meeting Zelensky.

Kushner said the delegation had learned from the trip and hoped it would help advance peace efforts. “Hopefully this trip has come out with some new ways to advance forward. I think we've learned a lot from the trip,” he said.

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European backing, no breakthrough

The talks took place alongside discussions involving British, French and German representatives. Zelensky welcomed the European presence, saying, “We are grateful that the Europeans are with us today and that we are in such a coalition of countries. Here we are all on the same side.”

The American delegation arrived by train at Kyiv Central Station, where “Peace Express” was written on the platform. Zelensky said Ukraine had prepared its airports for the visit, but Russian strikes had made air travel impossible.

A White House official said the envoys had discussed “substantive plans which will be announced in the coming weeks”. The Kremlin said the Americans had proposed ideas for a settlement, without providing details.

Doubts persist

The visit came as fighting continued and hopes for a quick agreement remained limited. Putin has repeatedly said Moscow intends to seize the rest of eastern Ukraine, while Russia intensified attacks this summer.

Ukraine’s air force reported 108 drones and missiles in an overnight attack, while Moscow said it had shot down 258 Ukrainian drones. Ukraine also said 10 people were killed in Russian strikes on Saturday (Sep 5).

US President Donald Trump has said his envoys were bringing a “proposal” to end the fighting. “We have an idea for peace,” he said, without elaborating.